Share:

KAMALIA-Overseas Pakistanis have immense love for their country, stated prominent social figure Aslam Ansari. He expressed these views in a press meet at Kamalia Press Club the other day.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of Pakistan's economy. "They are an invaluable asset to Pakistan. They should be provided favourable environment and security of life and property to invest in Pakistan. Pakistan will progress by leaps and bounds with the cooperation of overseas Pakistanis if the government establishes a cohesive international investment incentive. If the government succeeds in solving their complaints, overseas Pakistanis will prefer to invest in Pakistan," he said.