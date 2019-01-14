Share:

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while criticizing the PTI government said that the government is receiving financial aid from foreign countries due to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and not because of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the floor of the house, he also asked about the reason behind awarding Mohmand Dam contract after first bidding.

“Construction of water reserves is the most important thing at the moment,” he said and added the PML-N government had allocated Rs2 billion in this regard.

Sharif went on to say that the condition of a poor man is not hidden from anyone during the tenure of the incumbent government.

The PML-N president said: “Expensive electricity is being produced and prices of medicines have also been increased by 15 percent. Inflation is on the rise across the country and the genie of power crisis is coming out of bottle .”