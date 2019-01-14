Share:

ISLAMABAD - The upcoming Karachi visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry would be mainly aimed at appeasing the coalition partners and have no hostile motive against the PPP Sindh leadership facing massive corruption charges.

Sources in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told The Nation that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry during his two-day visit starting from January 15 would hold meetings with leaders of coalition partners, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and would listen to their complaints and unfulfilled promises the PTI leadership had made at the time of making these parties partner in the government.

Parliamentary sources said that none of the coalition partners of the ruling PTI was satisfied with the government and wanted to get the promises made with them fulfilled.

MQM leaders are not satisfied with the government on host of issues including their demand of probe into alleged rigging in some of the constituencies in Karachi which the PTI government had committed would be done at fast track but now the government wanted the MQM to follow the set old procedure.

Similarly, they are also dissatisfied over the government’s inaction toward addressing their concern over what they termed faulty census and wanted it to be reviewed swiftly.

The clash of interest between the PTI and MQM, now both stakeholders in the port city, has acquired an ugly shape and the provincial chapter of PTI would be in a tug of war like situation with MQM so Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself be going there to pacify the growing tension.

MQM-Pakistan Rabita committee in a meeting held Sunday under the chair of Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui once again repeated their demands and sought Prime Minister’s role in fulfilment of the promises made with them, especially provision of development funds for the cosmopolitan.

GDA leaders have their own concerns and demands as well; especially they want funds for development of rural Sindh, their mainstay, and hope that they would raise these issues with Imran Khan when he would land in the port city on Jan 25 for a day-long visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, soon after the presentation of JIT report in fake accounts case and placement of 172 names on ECL including the top PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, had intended to visit Karachi but the visit was put off to ward off the impression of any attempt to topple the Sindh government.

Since then, the ruling PTI and PPP are at loggerheads mainly on the issue of placement of PPP stalwarts on ECL by the government and its refusal to delete some of these names including the names of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

During his visit, the premier will review matters pertaining to his PTI Sindh chapter besides meeting ‘like-minded’ political leaders in Sindh. He is all set to pay a visit to the province’s Ghotki district on the invitation of Ali Gohar Khan Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Political analysts say that in the face of the mounting tension between Sindh and federal governments, the chances of things turning the worst are imminent as in the given situation, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who is required under the protocol to receive the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Karachi, would unlikely receive him and in that scenario, tension between the Sindh and federal governments would touch new heights.