Share:

LAHORE - Polo D Sufi annexed the Tenacious Polo Cup after edging out Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by 6-5½ in the final played here at Fortress Stadium on Sunday.

Saqib Khan Khakwani played outstanding polo for Polo D Sufi and emerged as hero of the day by hammering a hat-trick while his teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi also scored a goal. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Raja Sami Ullah thwarted three goals while Raja Mekael Sami struck twice.

Polo D Sufi started the final with a field goal through Mumtaz Abbas to take 1-0 lead. PAF soon equalized the score at 1-1 through a field goal by Raja Sami. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Ahmed Tiwana struck a field goal to give his side 2-1 edge. Saqib Khakwani converted a 40-yard penalty in the beginning of the second chukker to further enhance Sufi’s lead to 3-1. Mekael Sami then slammed in a field goal to reduce the margin to 3-2.

The third chukker saw Mekael Sami adding one more goal to his side’s tally as he slammed in a 60-yard penalty to level the score at 3-3. Polo D Sufi once again gained 4-3 edge when Ahmed Tiwana fired in a field goal, but the lead couldn’t last long as Raja Sami pumped in a field goal to square the things at 4-4. The fourth and last chukker was dominated by Polo D Sufi, who thwarted two back-to-back goals through Saqib Khakwani to take 6-4 lead. PAF fought back well and succeeded in converting one goal but they couldn’t score more. With PAF having half goal handicap, Polo D Sufi won by the match by 6-5½. Col Nauman Wasif and Farasat Ali Chatha supervised the match as field umpires.

10 Div Log Commander Brig Munir Ahmad graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Lahore Garrison Polo Club Secretary General Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Col Saleem Babo, Major Babar Mehboob, players, their families and a great number of polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion and witnessed the thrilling final.