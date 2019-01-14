Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese company Huaneng Fuyun Port and Shipping (HFPS), which operates berths three and four at Port Qasim , Karachi, has paid five months salary (from July 18 to November 18) to Pakistani dock workers in the port through two cheques of a total amount of Rs20.547 million.

Sources in the Ports and Shipping told The Nation on Sunday that a deal was brokered at a meeting on the weekend between representatives of Huaneng Fuyun Port and Shipping (HFPS) and representatives of 1,751 dockers, social workers, human rights activists and trade unionists that brought to end the 109-day workers’ agitation.

Hundreds of dockers staged sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club following a protest rally staged a day earlier the agreement.

The sources said that the cheques were handed over by Chen Long, Executive Director of the HFPS, to Hussain Badshah, the Secretary General of the Workers Union of Port Qasim .

The workers are now to be paid only their December salaries and they have also been asked to fulfil certain recruitment requirements by their Chinese employers in the contracts offered to them.

The sources said that the Sindh governor and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping have played a key role in resolving the issue in order to ensure smooth operations of the port.