Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has stated that his party will continue work for strengthening of democracy and supremacy of the parliament. Speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament, he said the members of parliament have a key role to strengthen this august institution. Asif Zardari suggested that if there is a case against any parliamentarian, it should be taken first at the level of National Assembly and then moved to the relevant investigation agency.

PPP co-chairperson also said that instead of parliamentarians appearing before National Accountability Bureau, the Chairman NAB should come before the parliament and brief on things. He said no foreign power, be it China or any other country, could save Pakistan once it starts its journey towards becoming a "failed state" on the sliding scale "because everyone will think of their own country.

Zardari said during the PPP government's tenure, he had generated interest for investment in Pakistan through his 15 visits to China. It later materalised in the form of the agreement leading to the handover of the Gwadar port to China, he added.

Zardari said he was hearing of plans among various parties to call on the NAB chairman, purportedly to discuss the bureau's anti-corruption drive that has ensnared several opposition members. "Why will you go to the NAB chairman?" he asked the MNAs present, before declaring: "The NAB chairman should appear in person before the parliament."

Zardari proposed that the cases against parliamentarians should be reviewed by the house committee on law before they are sent to NAB.

Taking the floor, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif criticized the consideration of a single bid by PTI government of Mohmand Dam project. He said the decision reflects conflict of interest, where the other parties were not given equal opportunities.

He said when the government of PML-N started its tenure in 2013, the country was in the grip of darkness due to long hours of load-shedding. The then government while starting and awarding projects, thoroughly followed Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules. Shahbaz Sharif demanded to take the issue at the floor of the assembly and refer it to the House Committee.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri has said madaris have a crucial role in construction, development and moral values of our society. Replying to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly, he said Pakistan Madrasah Board could not become functional because Wafaqs and Tanzeemat did not nominate their representatives on the board and refused to adopt the government initiative.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda informed the House that 32,139 acres of land has been acquired for Diamer Bhasha Dam which is 86% of the total land to be acquired. He said of this, 31,977 acres has been acquired in Gilgit Baltistan and 162 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .Faisal Vawda said government is continuously striving for development of water reservoirs in the country. He said the government through its executing agency WAPDA has completed Mangla Dam Raising, Gomal Zam Dam, Satpara Dam and Darawat Dam to store water with a total storage capacity of 3.91 Million Acre Feet. He said Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam and Nai Gaj Dam are at implementation stage.