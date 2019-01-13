Share:

SIALKOT-Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has stressed the need for follow teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to steer the country out of prevailing multifarious challenges and transformed it into a true Islamic welfare country as envisioned by the forefathers.

"The teachings of Iqbal are the beacon of light for the entire world, especially in the current circumstances and the panacea for all problems of the Pakistani nation lying in following the teachings of Dr Allama Iqbal ."

The NA deputy speaker stated this during his visit to the historic Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) Sialkot here on Sunday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq were also present on the occasion.

Qasim Khan Suri paid glowing homage to the great poet, philosopher Allama Iqbal . He said that the government is striving to pull the country out of the crisis following Allama Iqbal 's philosophy of Khudi.

The NA deputy speaker narrated that there is a great imagination of implementation, ethics and spiritualism in Iqbal's poetry, saying that Allama Iqbal had always wished to see human development through the way of selfness and Khudi.

He asked the youth to strive for self-reliance within own resources and emphasized austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal .

He declared Dr Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are teh cornerstone to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

The NA deputy speaker expressed pleasure to see Allama Iqbal 's famous poems, written in Allama Iqbal 's own hand-writing, displayed there by the management in Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal). He paid rich tributes and homage to Allama Iqbal .

He also showed keen interest in the personal belongings of Allama Iqbal and in rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members displayed there.

Qasim Khan Suri narrated Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary who change the fate of millions by awking them from slumber through his poetry.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (Incharge/caretaker of Iqbal Manzil) informed the visiting deputy speaker of National Assembly that this time several famous poems of Allama Iqbal including "Ya Rab Dil-e-Muslim Ko Who Zinda Taamna Dey" and "Loh Bhi Tu, Qalam Bhi Tu...Tera Wajood Al-Kitaab" have been displayed at Iqbal Manzil here. He said that these poems were written in Allama Iqbal 's own hand-writing.

As many as 11 other rare letters, written by Allama Iqbal to different national and foreign dignitaries during his stay at Iqbal Manzil, have also been displayed here for public view. He said that several other rare pictures of Allama Iqbal , his family members have also been displayed here.