Chief Minister of the Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said that provision of standard and modern medical facilities to public is our utmost priority.

Talking to the various delegations at the CM Secretariat in Lahore, he said that road-map has been designed for the development of Health Department so that modern medical facilities to be provided to masses.

The purpose of reforms in health sector is to provide standard, quality and modern medical facilities to the public.

He said access to in-time standard medical facilities is basic right of patients and shortage of resources will not be allowed to hurdle this aim of betterment in health sector.