SYDNEY:- India batsman and part-time offspinner Ambati Rayudu has been reported for a suspect bowling action during his side’s one-day international match against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday said that Rayudu’s action was cited by match officials after he bowled two overs for figures of 0-13 during the series opener, which Australia won by 34 runs. The 33-year-old Rayudu must undergo testing within 14 days but is permitted to continue bowling until the results of the tests are known, the ICC said.–Agencies