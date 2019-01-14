Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would launch a grand operation next week to remove encroachments in approved housing schemes, said Chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi while talking to APP here Sunday. He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to issue notices to the violators for removing encroachments on their own.

The authorities were instructed to check encroachments in approved private housing projects and take action in accordance with the law against the violators besides demolishing the temporary and permanent encroachments. He said the operation would be started from Sherpao Housing Scheme Rawalpindi. In order to facilitate the citizens, the RDA had uploaded complete list of approved, illegal and under process housing schemes on its official website, he added.

He said, the Layout Plans (LOPs) of different private housing projects were also being uploaded on the website so that those wanted to purchase plot in any housing scheme could verify availability of the plots.

The administration of the housing schemes had been directed to print NOC number on the files/forms of the plots else their offices would be sealed.

The administrations of the housing schemes were directed not to violate the layout plans, Arif Abbasi said. He said the owners of illegal housing schemes had been directed to stop illegal advertisements and sale, purchase of the plots of their projects.

The notices issued to the violators warned that if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal their site offices.

He advised the citizens to check status of the society at www.rda.gop.pk before any investment. The Chairman said that the RDA building control wing was regularly conducting operations against constructions made in violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007. He advised the public to select commercial or residential plots only after determining their legal status and checking that the housing scheme was approved and obtained no-objection certification from the concerned authority.

In this context, he explained that as many as 31 housing schemes, which fall under RDA’s jurisdiction, had obtained NOC from the authority. However, there were nearly 79 housing schemes which lacked the NOC and were operating illegally, and without valid documents in the city. Responding to a query, he said that RDA had already informed the public about the status of these housing schemes through advertisements in newspapers and other media. Moreover, he said that people could find a full list of proscribed housing schemes on the RDA’s website to ascertain online details of all its housing schemes.