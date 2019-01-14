Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles to pay their due taxes to avoid any inconvenience on the roads as Road Checking Campaign being launched by Sindh Excise Department will continue till 15th January.

This he said in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that for facilitating the tax payers extra counters had been set up in Civic Centre Karachi.

While in a briefing Director General Excise and Taxation Department Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh told the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla regarding on-going Road Checking Campaign adding that as many ten thousands vehicles had been checked across the province and the campaign was in full swing.

He also expressed his hope that the Department would achieve its target of tax collection.