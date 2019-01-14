Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday has disposed off the Army Public School carnage case after having a briefing on the progress made so far by a judicial commission probing the matter.

A-three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Islamabad today.

Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the court that 147 testimonies have so far been recorded while another one hundred and nine are still pending. He said we cannot furnish the report until these testimonies are not complete.

On this, the CJP ordered to submit the report in the court when it's complete and disposed off the case.

The top judge had taken a suo moto notice of the APS case when parents of some martyred students including mothers approached him while he was hearing other cases at Supreme Court Peshawar Registry.

131 school children and ten other people were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed the Army Public School on December 16, 2014, in the deadliest terror attack in country's history.