MIRPURKHAS - PTI Sindh General Secretary Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that PPP Sindh government is guest of some months.

He was talking to media persons on Sunday after visiting Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas. On this occasion, MPA Dua Bhutto was also present. He blamed that health and education department of Sindh were not provided required budget to bring improvement instead the sugar mills of Omni group of Anwer Majeed looted billions of rupees.

He claimed that names of Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would not be dropped from ECL list till complete review of verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that federal government bringing Sindh package soon and after strict scrutiny funds would be released for development of Sindh’ areas. He said that civil hospital facing acute shortage of funds and doctors.

The PTI leader said that it was the divisional headquarter hospital but its status was not according to divisional head quarter hospital while it was deprived of modern machines including equators, ECG, and ultrasounds.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar districts in the last of this month to know the grievances of masses and their solutions.

Earlier, during his thoroughly visits of various wards of the civil hospital Mirpurkhas including peads, medical, orthopedic, Gyne ward, surgical , emergency ward etc, civil surgeon Dr Akram Sultan briefed him about the shortage of funds, doctors and para-medical staff and other necessary medicines.