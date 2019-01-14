Share:

The sixth meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council was held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on Monday.

PCB and franchise representatives engaged in constructive discussions covering a wide variety of aspects related to the league.

The Governing Council noted the historic commercial rights deals that have seen a 192% increase in the title sponsorship and 358% increase in media rights. The participants noted that, as a result of these deals, PCB and the franchisees have collectively exceeded valuations shared by independent global consultants from Lagardere.

Franchise representatives were provided with a comprehensive projection of revenues for HBL PSL 2019.

The Governing Council noted that, in line with the original business model of the tournament, the share of each franchisee had increased substantially.

While noting the importance of obtaining tax relief from the government to manage cash flows for franchisees, the Governing Council reiterated its commitment to engage with relevant authorities in the coming days.

The Governing Council reviewed the ticketing strategy for HBL PSL 2019 in detail. It was noted that PCB has put in place elaborate plans to facilitate fans across the five venues in UAE and Pakistan.

This includes the provision of shuttle services across different stadia in a bid to improve access for fans.

Franchise representatives and PCB officials exchanged ideas on collaborating for game development initiatives.

Chairman PCB reiterated the Board's commitment to bring more HBL PSL matches to Pakistan in the coming years.

Franchise representatives and PCB participants were also informed of plans to screen HBL PSL matches for fans in Pakistan with the support of local authorities.