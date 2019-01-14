Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesman of Power Division said that the electricity in parts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan has been suspended on Sunday as three power plants tripped due to technical fault in Guddu Power Plant.

Teams have started the work to restore the electricity supply, he added.

The spokesman said that teams are already working on load management plan to provide electricity to the people. He informed that 21 circuits of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) have been affected by the tripping of the station.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) had announced extension in the loadshedding duration in cities of Punjab including Lahore because four power plants were tripped due to bad weather and smog.