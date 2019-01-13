Share:

SARGODHA-A youth shot dead his fiancée in the name of honour in a village of Sahiwal tehsil Sargodha district on Sunday.

Police told the media that 18-year-old Ghulam Fatima, a resident of Chandna village, had been engaged to a youth named Tehzeebul Hassan. Yesterday, Tehzeebul Hassan opened fire at her with a pistol, killing her on the spot. The accused fled away from the crime scene.

According to police, the accused had killed his fiancée because he suspected her character. Police shifted the body to hospital for legal proceedings and launched investigation.