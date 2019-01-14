Share:

Islamabad - It has been revealed that shelters established at police check posts on different locations of Islamabad have been sponsored by private business community. Sources said that these shelters established at Faizabad, Kashmir Highway, Red Zone are being financed by traders of the twin cities. This is a question on the performance of Ministry of Interior of how police will end mafias when their basic necessities are being fulfilled by civilians.

instead of police department and Interior ministry, questioned a citizen.