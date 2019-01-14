Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tribute to Arfa Karim, the youngest information technology expert.

In his message on the death anniversary of Arfa, Buzdar said: “She was most intelligent and valuable daughter of Pakistan, who achieved a significant success in the field of information technology at very young age.

“With her God-gifted abilities, Arfa has brought glory to Pakistan. The light being lit by this wonderful daughter in the field of information technology will always be brightened.

“Intelligent daughters like Arfa are ray of hope for the country. Microsoft Certified IT Professional Arfa Karim is a sign of passion and courage for new generation. She is shining like stars in history due to her hard work, sincerity and devotions. Arfa will always live in our hearts.”