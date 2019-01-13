Share:

LAHORE-Safia Khairi, renowned TV actor, died in Karachi last night at the age of 86. The news was announced via Twitter by her daughter Umber.

“My mother Safia Khairi has gone after a long and interesting life. A beautiful, compassionate, opinionated woman with a very strong sense of right and wrong. RIP,” wrote the columnist.

Khairi started acting with Kasak in 1992, where she depicted the grandmother's role. She then worked in numerous popular shows such as Bund Galli, Chandni Raatein and Pal Do Pal.

The husband of Khairi was a diplomat and they spent a great deal of their lives outside Pakistan. Six years ago, he died. Safia Khairi is survived by three children and two grandchildren.