KHANEWAL-The Khanewal Police claimed to have recovered two women and an infant allegedly abducted from Nawan Shahr. The police also arrested five alleged kidnappers.

Addressing a press conference, Khanewal DPO Rana Muhammad Massom informed that five persons including Muhammad Bakhsh, Muhammad Arshad, son of Mulazim Hussain, Qaswar, Akhtar and Naseer broke into the house of Mumtaz Hussain, situated in Ahmedabad area in the remit of Nawan Shehr Police on the night of January 5.

The accused were fully armed and started firing besides torturing the family members.

The accused also abducted Farzana wife of Mumtaz Hussain and his pregnant sister Sonia.

An FIR no 5/19 under section 365-B/452/337H2/148/149 was registered on the written complaint of Mumtaz Hussain.

The DPO said that a police team comprised of SHO Nawan Shehr Police Mehr Muhammad Afzal; In-Charge CIA Mehr Saeed; In-Charge Elite Force Muhammad Ayub Khan; In-Charge IT Muhammad Ameen under the supervision of SDPO Kabirwala was formed to recover these abducted women and arrest the kidnappers.

This team worked day and night and recovered abducted women and arrested all five of accused.

The police officer informed that the kidnappers took the women to many places including Bhakkar, Jhang and Mankeera.

He said that police arrested them from Bhakkar including the main accused Mulazim Hussain. The abducted pregnant woman gave birth to a child during the captivity, the police officer informed.

Investigation revealed that Riaz Hussain, brother of Mumtaz Hussain had kidnapped and married with Humaira, daughter of Mulazim Hussain, a few months ago.

To settle a score, Mulazim Hussain had planned kidnapping women of the family.

People of the area and members of civil society appreciated the district police for timely action to rcover the kidnapped women.