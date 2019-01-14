Share:

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea produced a Wembley masterclass as interim manager Ole Gunnaer Solskjaer made it six wins out of six to damage Tottenham's Premier League title ambitions.

Marcus Rashford's low finish from Paul Pogba's superb pass on the stroke of half-time stretched Solskjaer's flawless start - but the Norwegian had De Gea to thank for a magnificent display as Spurs laid siege to United's goal after the break.

The Spaniard made a succession of crucial interventions, 11 in total, including many with his feet, as Spurs tried in vain to avoid a defeat that makes their task of keeping pace with Liverpool and Manchester City even more arduous.

United showed great resilience to back up their early positive approach but it was De Gea who broke Spurs' hearts by denying Harry Kane on several occasions, as well as Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld.

The result leaves Spurs nine points behind leaders Liverpool and United level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal as they revive their top-four hopes.