Islamabad - At least one member of a family was injured due to an explosion caused by gas leakage in Rawalpindi, Chakri Road on Sunday morning.

According to details, gas filled inside the house which was located on Chakri Road. The rescue officials informed that the blast took place when the family switched on a gas heater. The Injured was identified as 45 year old Naheed Bibi.

The rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the wounded woman to a nearby Hospital, officials added. Rescue 1122 has appealed to citizens to turn off gas heaters and stoves before sleeping, and in case of gas leakage, not to switch on lights. On sensing gas, occupants should first open doors and windows, vacate the room and call emergency services.