KHUSHAB - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday expressed his resolve to revive the lost beauty of Sakesar Valley to give a muscle boost to the country’s tourism sector.

The present government was determined to uplift the tourism sector by ensuring maximum facilities to the visitors, he said while speaking at Khushab Hockey Stadium where the final match held between Port Qasim and Khushab teams.

Talking about the past regimes for neglecting tourism in the country, he said that the Valley kept more potential than Murree but unfortunately the area lost its glory since the tourism was not on the priority of previous regime.

Zulfi Bukhari said that being a member of National Task Force on Tourism, he would pursue the matter pertaining to upgradation of Soon Sakesar with Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to set up resorts and hotels in and around the Valley to attract locals and foreign tourists.

Congratulating the Port Qasim team for being victorious, he also assured the youth of Khushab that more hockey stadiums would be established in the City to engage the youth in positive and physical activities as “A sound body keeps a sound mind,” he remarked.

He regretted that today, the national game portrayed the same pathetic picture as the country’s system, and said that following the vision of Prime Minister, they would promote the hockey across the country.

He termed Khushab as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) city and said that the incumbent government was working on police reforms to give relief to a layman. He said that he would personally monitor the development work in the City, stating that the Prime Minister also talked about beauty of Khushab sometimes.

Member of National Assembly from Khushab Javeria Aheer thanked the Insaf Student Foundation and PTI Youth Wing for continuously supporting the party in Khushab.

She said that she would visit the school of her area to encourage the females to participate in games and sports activities.

Javeria Aheer said that she was well aware of the issues of a common man in Khushab and expressed her commitment to focus on their basic problems pertaining to the electricity, Sui Gas, sewage and others.

The Valley Sakesar known for its natural beauty and had attracted a huge number of local and foreign tourists a half decade ago, gradually lost its beauty and charm due to reluctance of the previous government, she concluded.