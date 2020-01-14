Share:

Lahore - A two-member delegation of British Embassy called on Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir at central police office on Monday. The delegation was comprised of Miss Ann Cowan, Consular Regional Operation Manager and Albert David Consular Operations. The British delegation acknowledged the performance of Punjab Police against terrorism and said that timely action of Punjab Police against terrorists and anti-social elements was laudable whereas the projects of Punjab Police for public service were rightly up to the mark of modern policing. Meanwhile, the IGP presented a memorial souvenir to Miss Ann Cowan.