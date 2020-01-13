Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is unmoved against the illegal housing societies in federal capital as over a hundred illegal schemes are openly operating in the city.

Two formations of CDA - housing societies directorate and the regional planning directorate - are responsible to look after the affairs of private housing societies in Islamabad. However, unfortunately both of the directorates are currently being run on ad hoc arrangement by giving look after charge to a deputy director level officer Faraz Malik.

Mr. Malik is holding the charge of director housing societies from last many years while he was also given the additional charge of director regional planning few months back. He was transferred from said position on the orders of a parliamentary body but for few days only as he has managed to grab the position again.

It is evident from the record that the said directorates never took any serious action on time rather in most of the cases kept itself restricted to issuing only ‘notices’ to the violators. There is no on ground planning or action to stop illegal housing societies from exploiting the general public.

According to official documents, the civic authority has declared 109 housing societies as illegal so far that include 16 in Zone II, Zone III and Sector E-11, 64 in Zone IV and 29 in Zone V of Islamabad.

Though, the civic body was established to regulate all of the areas falling under the territorial limits of Islamabad, it remained unsuccessful to expand the enforcement of its bylaws outside the sectoral area.

Resultantly, dozens of illegal housing schemes have been established without the permission of the civic authority.

Owners of majority of them have also sold out the land which was initially reserved for green areas, amenities, schools and parks.

On the other hand, the citizens who purchased plots in housing schemes are now suffering because of the illegal status of the housing schemes. On the recommendations of the CDA, utility companies are also not providing them gas and electricity connections.

When contacted, CDA’s spokesperson Syed Safdar Shah informed that the authority has warned the general public to be careful while investing their hard earned money in real estate and public notices have been given in press time to time.

However, when asked to share the exact details of on ground operations and direct criminal proceedings against the sponsors of illegal housing societies, he sought time to give reply after taking input from concerned formation. Besides passing several days, he did not reply on the issue till filing of this story.

Sources informed that there is a powerful mafia in capital, who is even managing the postings and transfers of the officers in respective directorates. Their handpicked officers are not in position to take action against them.