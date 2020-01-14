Share:

A parliamentary committee meeting is scheduled on Tuesday (today) to deliberate on the appointments of the Chief Election Commission (CEC) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Lists comprising new nominees by the government and the opposition are likely to be issued today as it had earlier been agreed upon to recommend fresh names for the appointments.

It is pertinent here to mention that the CEC post is vacant since December 6 and the appointments of the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan have not been made for a year.

Let it be known that the government and the opposition had withdrawn the names that were proposed earlier for the CEC appointment.

The government had proposed the names of Babar Yaqoob Fateh, Arif Khan and Fazal Abbas Maken while the opposition had recommended Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar.