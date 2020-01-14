Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the Commerce division to develop strategy regarding setting targets for increasing exports in the next six months and PM Khan has also directed to pursue further in terms of establishing roles of various departments in order to assess the performance. This step has been taken in order to address the weak growth witnessed in terms of exports of the current fiscal year. Commerce Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera briefed the attendees regarding measures taken by the Commerce Division during the last six months to enhance exports, check imports and improve trade diplomacy. Sukhera provided insight regarding focus on policy, institutional, tariff and legal reforms and correction of trade balance. Tariff board policy has been initiated under the National tariff Policy. The e-commerce policy has been pritoritised as part of National Tariff policy.

The premier was informed that the matter of extension of cash subsidy scheme till June 2021 keeping in view that the export sector is focused on providing cover from increase in power and gas tariffs and guarded through export refinance and long-term finance facility from increase in policy rate.

Prime Minister Khan also stressed that these targets should be reviewed on both, quarterly and half-yearly basis, to bring realisation in terms of their achievements with the top priority to increase exports. The meet was a stock take conference dealing with matters dealing with functions associated with policy, institutional, legal reforms and several other areas to assess the performance of the Commerce Division. Furthermore, Geographical Indexation Law has been approved in order to establish safeguard mechanism of Pakistani product as the relevant sub-committees are working to ensure proer drafting for legislation regarding proposals. the country participated in around 150 international trade fairs and exhibitions during the last few months for the promotion of Pakistani products and enhancing exports.