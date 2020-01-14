Share:

Islamabad - A sub-committee of the federal cabinet recommended on Monday the government to place Maryam Nawaz on the no-fly list in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption reference. According to a private news channel, the federal cabinet’s sub-committee decided to place Maryam’s name on ECL on the NAB recommendation. The former first daughter’s name is already on the ECL in the Al-Azizia reference, which she had challenged in the LHC. The high court is set to hear her plea on Jan 15. On December 24, last year, the federal cabinet had decided not to remove Maryam’s name from ECL. The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares. According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired. The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.