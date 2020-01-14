Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Accountability Court on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 24 in the Paragon Housing Society scam. During the hearing, the court directed to hand over the copy of ex-director of the Paragon Housing Society Qaiser Ameen Butt’s statement to the Khawaja brothers. On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption. Qaiser Butt, the main accused in the case, was also arrested by NAB in connection with the inquiry initiated in November last year. Later, he agreed to become approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia. Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea in December.