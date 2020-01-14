Share:

LAHORE - Daanish Schools have completed the process of entry test for admission in class six. As many as 13364 applied and 11700 appeared in entry test for admission in 16 campuses located in various districts. Every school will admit 110 students (Boys & Girls). On 218 seats allocated for other provinces i.e. Khyber Pakhtunkhawa including FATA, Baluchistan, Sindh, AJK, PATA (Punjab) and Cholistan, 1662 (Boys & Girls) appeared in the entry test at centers established at provincial capitals. Entry tests for 32 seats for Gilgit-Batistan will be held on February 16, 2020.

Vice Chairperson Punjab Daanish Schools & Centers of Excellence Authority said that confidence of parents on Daanish Schools was increasing due to excellent academic results and exceptional residential facilities. This fact is evident from the increased number of applicants desirous to get admission in Daanish Schools. She said that educational policy of present government has brought Daanish Schools amongst best institutions.