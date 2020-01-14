Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting on Monday regarding progress on the steps taken for the purpose fulfilling decisions related to ease of doing business. CM Mahmood Khan emphasised that such practices must be ensured which lead to revenue generation and strengthening provincial stature in terms of self-reliance to provide conducive environment for business activities. An 'Ease of doing business' cell has been established at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) with the additional work to be ensured through online application system with an e-payment option. The officials apprised the CM that Bank of Khyber has been directed to establish favourable credit line for Small and Medium enterprises and reduce the duplication of taxes and unnecessary regulations in order to provide benefit to investors.

Furthermore, CM Mahmood Khan has issued instructions to re-establish the transfused working modes of institutions to significantly improve structural, functional, advisory and facilitate process at the KP-BOIT and relevant provincial agencies regarding investment.

Finance minister has been tasked as Chairman for committee to promote the ease of doing business in the province. The draft of the revised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industrial Policy 2020 has been produced for consultation with stakeholders, while the draft of the investment policy for newly-merged areas was in final stage. Furthermore, formulation strategy for provincial trade and commerce policy is being designed which is shared with the industries department.

Through the committee, after being properly equipped with input from consultative sessions with both public and private stakeholders, the listing of 66 regulations across 15 different departments of the province has been completed.

The enlisted regulations extensively cover many aspects including licences, permits, registration, no objection certificates, taxes, fee/charges, inspections and identification of duplication of regulations.