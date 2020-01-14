Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced to support the call strike given by the business community over the gas shortage in the province.

The Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh contacted the leaders of FPCCI and KCCI on phone here on Monday, and assured them that the provincial government supported their strike.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the federal government was playing politics on the issue that had damaged the country’s economy badly.

Talking to Siraj Qasim Telli, Javed Balwani and Zubair Motiwala, the minister said that the act of the federal government was unconstitutional and informed them that the Sindh CM had written many letters to PM Imran Khan, and asked him to resolve the gas crisis. He said the PM had admitted and assured that the shortage would soon be overcome.

He said the CM had also raised the gas issue at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, but the Centre ignored it.

Shaikh said the industrial sector, domestic sector and transporters were the worst affected due to the crisis.

Later, the Sindh minister contacted the secretary petroleum and Sui Southern Gas Company MD and asked them to resolve the issue at the earliest.