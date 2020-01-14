Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has said that the government wants to work with its allies.

In a series of tweets, the special assistant said that coalition parties are agreed with the federal government on the national agenda of country’s progress.

The political opponents desiring for differences between government and its allies will ultimately face defeat, she added.

Earlier today, Dr Firdous said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is part of the government and would remain in the future too.

She said the MQM leaders have presented all their concerns to the committee led by Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already given a package of 162 billion rupees to Karachi.