KARACHI - After several meetings between the government officials and goods transporters, the latter announced to end their strike here on Monday.

The strike caused the loss of millions of rupees to the exporters, thus badly affecting the economy.

The announcement was made at the Governor’s House at a presser jointly addressed by the goods transporters’ office-bearers and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The transporters said that all their demands had been accepted. “The government will implement Axel Load Limit law, but no fine would be imposed on the transporters,” they said excitedly.

They also thanked the Sindh governor for playing a key role in resolving their issue.

The governor, in response, praised the transporters’ role in strengthening the country’s economy, and said that he would remain in touch with them in future also in order to resolve any issue faced by them.

Cargo supplies from the provincial capital remained suspended for the seventh straight day on Monday due to the transporters’ strike over increase in penalties on traffic rules violations on highways and motorways.

They were also joined earlier on Monday by petrol suppliers, further increasing pressure on the federal government to strike a deal with them.

On Saturday, Advisor to Prime Minister Razak Dawood and Federal Minister for Privatization Mian Muhammad Soomro met with a delegation of goods transporters at the Governor’s House, and assured them of resolving their issues.

However, the transporters refused to end their strike unless their all demands were met.

The federal government had recently approved revised rates of fines over traffic violations on highways.

The Rs750 penalty, which was uniform for every type of violation, was raised and categorized. For example, for speeding, the fine will be Rs1,500 for motorbikes, Rs2,500 for cars, Rs5,000 for trucks and Rs10,000 for public service vehicles.