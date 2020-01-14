Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government is working on a strategy to revive the sick industrial units of the country to boost the economic activities and generate employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here.

He said that the national economy was now out from the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) due to the corrective policies of the incumbent government. Macroeconomic indicators are now showing growth after 16 months period due to the economic policies.

Pakistan Stock Exchange has shown growth of 40 percent, which reflects the confidence of investors in government policies.

He said that the incumbent government has given attention to industrialization and enhancing the country’s exports, which had never happened after 1960.

He claimed that the government has achieved the economic stabilization after facing difficult economic situation. Currency value has stabilised that would help in improving the overall economic situation and reducing the prices of commodities.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textiles Abdul Razak Dawood and others. The FPCCI delegation was led by its President Mian Nisar Anjum.

Imran Khan said that the government had provided uninterrupted power and gas to the industries in order to enhance the GDP of the country.

On the occasion, the federal minister for energy informed the meeting that the government was forced to increase the prices of electricity and gas due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government.

He said that the government had now controlled the power theft in the country, which helped in saving Rs 112 billion.

The Prime Minister invited the delegation to invest in renewable energy projects to meet the need of industries. The federal government would help the business community in this regard, he added.

He has asked the businessmen to help the government to promote the industrialization in the country to achieve the growth of the economy.

The Prime Minister has accepted the proposal of including a member of FPCCI in the Business Council of the government.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about the high rate of interest, problems in taking loans from the commercial banks and higher gas and electricity tariffs.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that government would resolve the issues of business community to enhance the country’s exports.