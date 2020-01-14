Share:

LAHORE - Perhaps taking a cue from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar has also started following a daily regimen.

Mr Buzdar has not yet hired any fitness trainer though, but he has chosen the sprawling Governor House to have walk and breathe in fresh air. Not that he is getting out of shape, the chief minister is doing it solely for the purpose of maintaining a good health, his close aides say.

After all, an absolute fitness of mind and body is essential for fostering good governance in a province equal to half the population of the entire country.

Sources in the Governor House confirmed that Usman Buzdar comes to Governor House almost daily for a walk. He is not a track-suited runner. Inmates see him on the jogging track wearing a simple Shalwar Kameez and waistcoat.

But he does wear jogging shoes as he makes swift movements occasionally.

With its sprawling gardens all around, Governor House is a perfect place to have walk and discuss politics with Governor Ch Sarwar over a cup of tea.

At times, the chief minister is also spotted walking at the GOR close to his 8-Club Road Secretariat. His usual walking hours are between 5 to 7 pm. Also, the news is that Usman Buzdar has learnt the most difficult art of swimming within no time. Reports suggest that he was using Governor House’s swimming pool until last summer but he stopped going there as the winter sat in. Quite astonishingly, the worthy chief minister shows perfect swimming skills as he swims to the other end of the pool. And this is despite the fact that he has not been a swimming champion of his school or college throughout his educational career.

It has also been learnt that Punjab chief minister follows a dietary plan to keep him fit. He satiates his taste buds with desi chicken for the dinner but mostly lives on fruits and vegetables for rest of the day.

Since it would be highly unfair not to mention the fitness regimes of ex-chief ministers in this piece, The Nation also gathered some interesting information about them also.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif is not a regular walker and rather takes pleasure in swimming. He would do his daily exercise in a swimming pool built at his home. Doctors had recommended this exercise for his backache treatment. He would go through this ritual early in the morning before having breakfast. He would have fresh fruits and juices for the breakfast and multi-grain bread with yogurt for brunch at around 11am. He would skip regular meal at lunch time and have fruits instead. Masoor and Maash ke daal with Roati are among his favouite food for dinner. He would also love to have desi chicken.

Parvez Elahi

Ch Parvez Elahi also has some indoor arrangement to have routine exercise. He would not walk in the open like Usman Buzdar does. He avoids oily food but loves oriental dishes. But he has also developed a taste for international cuisine. His routine has not changed over years.

Manzoor Wattoo

An old servant at Chief Minister’s Secretariat revealed that former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo would like to have walk inside 7-Club which has a small jogging track. His breakfast was very special. He would always have his breakfast sitting among his close friends and associates. The breakfast table would have lots of fruits, juices, eggs and bread on it. Manzoor Watto had a set routine of having snacks for lunch during summer and fish in the winter season.

Ghulam Mustafa Khar

Ghulam Mustafa Khar served as Punjab Chief Minister during the regime of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He would follow an extreme exercise regime which continues till date. He would practice yoga on daily basis as part of his fitness programme. Hunting was his favorite pastime. Since he considered breakfast as the most important meal of the day, he loved to have desi food for his breakfast. He would have a heavy breakfast, but light lunch and dinner.

Hanif Ramay

Hanif Ramay who served a brief stint as chief Minister also during the Z.A Bhutto would prefer to have walk at the historic Lawrence garden. His preferences for food are not well known.