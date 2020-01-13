Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday invited research proposals from Pakistani faculty members of public and private universities for funding under the Grand Challenge Fund (GCF).

A statement released by HEC said that last date for submission of proposals is February 7, 2020.

GCF is a key element of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan Project supported by the World Bank and implemented by HEC. The fund is anticipated to promote research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, and will provide funds to selected institutions based upon a competitive and peer-reviewed evaluation of proposals. It will support large, multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional research projects. Successful GCF projects are expected to be collaborative in scope, with research teams working cooperatively to accelerate research progress for societal impact. The fund is focused on supporting research in priority thematic areas of national interest.

As many as 25 grants will be awarded every year, for three years. The individual grant value will range from Rs15 million to Rs225 million.