KARACHI - The heirs of Baldia Garment Factory fire victims are awaiting justice and compensation for the last seven years, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said here on Monday.

Addressing household articles and blankets distribution ceremony, held under the auspices of Idara Noor-e-Haq, for the families of 259 victims, who were burnt to death on September 11, 2012, he said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had done nothing in this regard, and had made it a painful and tiring process for victims’ families instead.

“We prayed to the court for justice for the victims’ families and are still standing with them in their hard times and assure them that we would not leave them alone,” he vowed.

“No one involved in this heinous crime has yet been punished and promises for justice made by successive governments are simply eyewash,” Hafiz Naeem deplored.

He appealed to philanthropists and citizens to come forward and help these families, living under distress.

On this occasion, Aid Committee President Saifuddin Advocate demanded one-go compensation payment mode as there were reports the administration was creating hurdles in the process.

Secretary Aid Committee Najib Ayubi said the committee was in constant touch with victims’ families, and would continue its efforts for the provision of justice to them.

The Baldia Factory fire is considered to be one of the deadliest industrial catastrophes. Around 49 workers also received burn injuries.

A large number of victims’ families attended the ceremony and thanked JI for their kind gesture.