Lahore - Unidentified men forced their entry into the private clinic of a homeopath in Nawan Kot police precincts and fled after throwing acid on his face, police said Monday. The victim was identified by police as Javaid, a local resident. A police spokesman said Dr Javaid was present at his German Homeopathic Clinic when unknown men entered there and escaped after splashing acid on his face. The victim sustained severe burns and was rushed to a hospital. The police registered a criminal case against unidentified attackers and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far. A police investigator said they were examining the CCTV footage of the incident to identity the attackers.