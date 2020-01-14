Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department has completed a total of 44 irrigation schemes during 2019, bringing up to 7000 acres of land under cultivation in Nowshera and Swabi districts of the province. The spokesman of the department unveiling the annual performance report 2019 said the department has taken various measures to irrigate barren lands and to provide water to the cultivable land of the province. He said the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded Pehur high level canal extension project costing Rs10.156 billion would irrigate 30500 acres of land of Khyber Pakhtunkwa. The dams completed in Nowshera and Swabi are Gul Dehray dam, Jalazoai dam and Kundal dams. To offset impact of the environmental changes he said the department has taken various measures to bring maximum land under cultivation in the province. Similarly in another districts of the province construction work on small dams had been started including Pezu dam Lakki Marwat costing Rs 758.462 million. He said that Chipra small dam Haripur district would be completed at cost of Rs 888.873 million and Chamak Maira dam Abbottabad at Rs 1130.538 million. Similarly he said Achra and Manchura small dams would be constructed at cost of Rs 2885.644 million. Similarly, work has also been started on improving storage capacity of Barani dams in the province for which Rs. five billion had been set aside.

The Barani dam completion would provide irrigation water up to 1,00,000 acres of lands in district Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

The spokesman said the work has also been started on Saran Right Bank Canal scheme which will cost 2850.522 million making 12000 acres of land cultural able in Mansehra district.

He informed that the KP government has enhanced the allocation under ADP from 7.4 percent to 11 percent for effective implementation and storage of water under national water policy.

About tapping water resources in merged areas of the province, he said various small dams would be constructed besides improving water flow capacity of various water channels including Bara dam, Jabba dam in district Khyber, Chashma Akhor Khel dam and Muk dam in Karak district and Banda dam Kohat.