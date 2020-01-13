Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kristen Bell urged women to ‘’own their complexity’’ in an empowering speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The ‘Frozen’ actress was honoured with the #SeeHer accolade - which recognises women in the industry who push the boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of representation and authentic portrayal of all types of women across the entertainment landscape - and stressed the importance for females not to be restricted by attitudes around them.

Discussing how she is often asked what it means to be a woman, she mused: ‘’I respond always by asking them to repeat the question so I can buy more time because it is a really, really hard question. ‘’My immediate reaction is to always respond with words like strong, brave and powerful but if I’m being honest, to me being a woman is not about being brave, or being strong, or being powerful, it’s not about being anything specific. ‘’It is just about giving yourself permission to be the things that you already are, which seems very easy but it is not because women have been conditioned to fit into boxes; usually tiny, pretty, sparkly boxes with bows on them, generally.

‘’So to me, the idea of womanhood is someone who sheds the perfect little box and owns their complexity.’’ The 39-year-old actress - who was presented with the award by her ‘Good Place’ co-star Ted Danson - admitted she felt ‘’really lucky’’ to have been given so many ‘’complex’’ roles over the years.