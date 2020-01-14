Share:

Lahore - Lahore Development Authority on Monday retrieved 60-marla state land worth millions of rupees in Block-D of Sabzazar Scheme during its operation against land mafia. According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA team demolished illegal structures on these plots. LDA Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed said that LDA would construct boundary wall around the retrieved plots, which would be added into the authority’s plot bank. The LDA DG himself supervised the operation in accordance with provincial government’s commitment to retrieve every inch of state land from land grabbers. The DG warned the squatters to evacuate the state land otherwise they would be taken to task.