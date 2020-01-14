Share:

Rawalpindi-Heavy rain in twin cities dropped the mercury level besides waterlogging in several parts of low-lying areas here on Monday.

Despite opening of government and private schools by the government after long winter vacations, the attendance in most of the educational institutions remained thin due to bad weather.

In several areas, suspension of electricity and Sui has doubled the miseries of the citizens.

Traffic jam also occurred on different roads causing troubles for the commuters and other people.

The prices of dry fruits jacked up ahead of decreasing mercury level by the shopkeepers. The prices of LPG, coal and burning wood have also been reportedly increased by the shopkeepers in Rawalpindi’s many areas with no action on part of authorities concerned.

Meteorologists said Rawalpindi received 27mm rain and expected more rain in coming days in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to details, torrential rain hit twin cities early morning on Monday. Flooding roads especially in Ghauri Town Islamabad and tripping power feeders left many areas without electricity and Sui gas.

Reportedly water gushed into houses and markets located at low-lying areas including Nadim Colony, Afshan Colony, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Banaras, Shakrial, Kuri Road and many other areas.

The water level in Nullah Leh swelled due to heavy downpour, officials of Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Service said. The WASA Managing Director also put the officials on high alert besides sending suckers and heavy machines to areas where rain water inundated.

People from low-lying areas of Rawalpindi told The Nation that the sewerage system failed again and overflowing sewers and rainwater flowed into their homes causing losses to already impoverished people.

Areas worst hit by the sudden urban flood included Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Dhok Kala Khan, and Dhok Elahi Bakhsh.

In some of these localities, people had to take refuge on upper storeys of the houses to escape gushing gutters.

Due to rain, Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road, IJP Road, and Faizabad Interchange turned into ponds.

According to reports, rain water flooded into a private school located at Bostan Khan Road trapping in some 30 students and teachers. Upon calling, the divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the place and rescued the victim in boats.

The administrations of the twin cities had issued high-alerts to WASA and other relief departments in case of emergency situation.

Due to heavy rain, IESCO feeders were tripped too and provision of electricity to Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Murree were affected and citizens faced immense problems due to the power failure.

Expressway commuters including office-goers, students and patients travelling between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced mental anguish due to traffic mess and road-blockages at the Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and Airport Road. All the roads connecting the federal capital including Expressway, Murree and Rawal roads towards Faizabad witnessed blockage due to rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Following orders of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the traffic wardens put hard efforts to ease the traffic flow even during continuous rain. He also kept patrolling on roads to monitor the duties of the wardens.