Share:

SUKKUR - The roof of a house collapsed here in Bugti Mohallah, New Pind late Sunday night as result of which a three-year-old girl was killed while her seven family members were injured.

According to details, when the roof came down, three-year-old girl, namely Alisha, daughter of Babar Shaikh, was killed on the spot while seven persons, namely her mother Nazia Shaikh, owner of the house, Abdul Rasheed Shaikh, Abdul Hameed, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Majid, Rashid and Mithal Khatoon were injured who were admitted to a private and Civil Hospital.

One of the injured, namely Abdul Hameed, told media that the house was actually owned by Abdul Haq Bugti where they were living as tenants.