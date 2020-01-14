Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Monday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had entered into a coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at Centre for solving the problems of the city.

He regretted that many meetings were held with the PTI seniors in this connection, but not a single promise was fulfilled by the government it had made to the party or people of the city. “Karachi feeds the whole country and solution to its problems must be the priority,” Wasim asserted.

He expressed these views after inaugurating the Chrysanthemum Flower Show in district central.

The mayor said that despite the fact that district municipal administrations were working for the public welfare, still the city’s problems remained unsolved. “Basic problems of the Sindh capital could be solved by providing resources to the district administrations,” Wasim opined.

He said that MQM-P was expecting early decision on the petition it had filed in the Supreme Court (SC) pertaining to the powers of local bodies.

He said that neither the federal government nor the provincial government was interested in resolving the issues of the country’s financial hub, and that was precisely the reason why party leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had quit the federal cabinet.

“People of Karachi are frustrated, and now they only want their problems solved,” Wasim said.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had invited the MQM-P to join the Sindh government, but the PPP had been ruling the province for the last 12 years, and it did not need us for solving the problems of people.

He said the citizens knew all this very well and they were more sensible than politicians.

District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi said that the flower shows were held regularly. He added that sports events would also be held in the district in future.

Director Parks Central Nadeem Hanif gave briefing to the mayor on the occasion.