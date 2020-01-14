Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters. It was the first visit of the dignitary after assuming the office as CJCSC in November last year, said a statement issued by Pakistan Navy. Upon arrival, the CJCSC was received by chief of the naval staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented guard of honour. Thereafter, the dignitary was introduced to the chiefs of staff and principal staff officers, the statement adds. Later, the chairman JCSC called on chief of the naval staff in his office. The admiral congratulated him for his new appointment. “Professional matters of mutual interest and overall security situation in the region were also discussed.” The naval chief assured the CJCSC that Pakistan Navy will continue its endeavours to enhance synergy and seamless integration in various inter-services domains. General Raza also visited Command Operation Centre of Navy where he was briefed about maritime situation and other operational matters.

On the occasion, the CJCSC commended the professionalism and combat readiness of Pakistan Navy for defence of the country and ensuring maritime security in the area of interest, the statement concluded.