HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor (VC) Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Professor Bikha Ram Devrajani has called upon the students to pay full attention to their studies with dedication and devotion so that they could play a pivotal role in meeting challenges of the health sector of the country.

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences is one of the best higher learning institutions in the country which has been engaged in building the future of the youth through research activities, the VC said while addressing the “Day One Ceremony/ Orientation Day” of the students selected for admission in the courses of MBBS & BDS session 2019-2020.

The newly admitted students are lucky enough that not only the dreams of their parents are becoming a reality but it is also their good fortune that they are now part of an institution which is ISO-9001-2008 certified, he said and added the graduates of this university are already working in renowned institutions all over the world and have proven their worth.

He said though it is not an easy task to become a good doctor as it requires a lot of labour, devotion, dedication and moreover a good human being, full of sympathetic attitudes and feelings for patients being treated by them. “One cannot construct a sky scraper without proper foundation, likewise without deep roots and proper grip over subjects of basic medical sciences in the initial years of medical education, a good doctor will be merely a pie in the sky,” he added.

The VC mentioned that the relationships which developed in the university with faculty, staff, and students would help the newly admitted students to build their careers.