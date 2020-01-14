Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on January 11 resulting in the death of an innocent civilian. Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, 24-year-old, Muhammad Ishtiaque from Chowki village, Tehsil and District Khuiratta, had been killed, a foreign ministry statement said. Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, are a threat to regional peace and security. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights violations taking place in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. The DG called upon Indian side to respect the ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB. He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.