The officials from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are set to meet in the United Arab Emirates. The meeting has been fixed at the bylines of the Internatonal Cricket Council meeting in the UAE. The PCB-BCB meeting has been fixed for discussing the scope of the short Twenty20 International series in Pakistan.

According to BCB President Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladeshi Govrnment has given permission for a short tour to Pakistan. According to the plan, three Twenty20 matches and two test matches were already finalised in Pakistan for month January-February.

PCB has proposed to BCB that Bangladesh must play teh two test matches in order to satisfy requirements of the ICC World Test championship. The two test matches were scheduled to be played in Karachi and Rawalpindi. Howevr, PCB suggested that Twenty20 matches can possibly be deferred.

“Directives from the government is to go for a short tour to Pakistan at this moment,” Hassan had said after a board meeting on Sunday. “We are always with Pakistan’s initiative to revive international cricket there but at this moment it’s not possible to stay there for a long period. I think they should consider our situation.”

Ehsan Mani, the Chairman of PCB, said that Pakistani officials has decided to start hosting matches in Pakistan instead of neutral venue after the success of test matches played with Sri Lanka.