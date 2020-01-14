Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Mr Nazmul Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting.

After the meeting, the PCB will provide further updates on Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan. The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which the PCB has followed to reach a consensus with the BCB on its national men’s cricket team’s tour itinerary. It represents the first official reaction of the PCB to Bangladesh's announcement, which effectively appeared to put paid to the prospect of a two-Test match series later this month, as was originally scheduled.

Earlier, little had changed following a BCB meeting that was expected to produce a final decision on Bangladesh's proposed tour of Pakistan. At a media briefing in Dhaka after the meeting, BCB chief Nazmul Hassan had said that the government had told the board it could go ahead with a tour of Pakistan, but to keep it "short" due to the Iran-US tensions. This essentially means Bangladesh can play a T20I series but not Tests, which was the line that the BCB had taken in December. The BCB will now speak to PCB about its decision.

"We are clear cut, but let's see how they react," Nazmul Hassan had said. "As far as security is concerned, T20 is a better option. They should be happy that we still want to go to play T20s. We just wanted rescheduling [of the Tests], not saying we won't tour. This is the best thing we can offer to Pakistan."

The proposed tour features three T20Is in Lahore, on January 23, 25 and 27, followed by two Tests, originally slated for Rawalpindi and Karachi. But then the BCB said it wanted to split the series, playing the T20Is in Pakistan and the Tests at a neutral venue. It is learnt that last week, PCB offered to fly Bangladesh in and out after each Test - land in Karachi, go back to Dhaka, and then return to Rawalpindi directly for the second Test. Following the BCB's announcement, it would seem this offer has been rejected.

Bangladeshi sides have toured Pakistan in the recent past, but the senior men's team hasn't done so since playing a five-match ODI series there in 2007-08. Seven years ago, they were close to deciding on a tour to Pakistan, only for the AHM Mustafa Kamal-led BCB to pull out shortly after the decision to tour was taken.